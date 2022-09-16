Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160,477.66

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $160,477.66 and approximately $3,338.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s launch date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

