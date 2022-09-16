PowerPool Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and $1.36 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001706 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005477 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00078006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

