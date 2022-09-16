Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

