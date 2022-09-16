Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.87

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.87 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 130.30 ($1.57). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 130.30 ($1.57), with a volume of 4,284,633 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHP. Barclays dropped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,085.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

