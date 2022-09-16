Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.87

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.87 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 130.30 ($1.57). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 130.30 ($1.57), with a volume of 4,284,633 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on PHP. Barclays dropped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,085.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.87.
Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.