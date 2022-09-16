Primecoin (XPM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,156.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,156.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.