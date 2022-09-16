Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.03. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 195 shares traded.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17).
Institutional Trading of Procaps Group
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
