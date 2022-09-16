Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.03. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17).

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Procaps Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Procaps Group by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

