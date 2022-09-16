Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Senior Officer Acquires C$36,055.50 in Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRNGet Rating) Senior Officer Ken Knudson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,055.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,691.97.

PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

