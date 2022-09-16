Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,561. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Progyny by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 99,236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

