Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $1,062.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00603275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00262881 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00050283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,927,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,836,968 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

