Project TXA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $427,133.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $427,133.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002311 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 199.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,718.61 or 0.39122311 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00102744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Project TXA
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
