ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.67

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and traded as low as $86.02. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 2,174 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 269.0% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

