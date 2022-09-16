ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PSM stock opened at €7.62 ($7.78) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of €17.03 ($17.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

