Prosper (PROS) Price Up 179.8% This Week

Prosper (PROS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00009873 BTC on exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $94.68 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 179.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000428 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031658 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

