Proton Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Proton has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $38.66 million and $5.76 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,865,718,483 coins and its circulating supply is 13,865,632,503 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

