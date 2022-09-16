Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOF opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

