PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.24) per share.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of PTCT opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

