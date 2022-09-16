Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

