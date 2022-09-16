PUBLISH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.34 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $85,259.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

