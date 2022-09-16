PuddingSwap Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. PuddingSwap has a total market cap of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PuddingSwap
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
Buying and Selling PuddingSwap
