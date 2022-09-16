PuddingSwap Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. PuddingSwap has a total market cap of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PuddingSwap

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PuddingSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

