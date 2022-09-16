PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.84. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2,630 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $539,552.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

