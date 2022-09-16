PureFi Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $390,669.37 (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $390,669.37 and $81,970.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 309.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PureFi Protocol Profile

PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,426,574 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.

