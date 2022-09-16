PureFi Protocol (UFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $365,908.93

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $365,908.93 and approximately $102,656.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.
About PureFi Protocol
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,426,574 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol
