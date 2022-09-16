PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $215.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

