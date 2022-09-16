PWR Holdings Limited (PWH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on September 22nd

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
PWR Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.
PWR Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.