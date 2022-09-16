Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issued By Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

ALPN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

