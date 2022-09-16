Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Corteva, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corteva Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Corteva stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

