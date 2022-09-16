Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Credit Suisse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 884,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 664,479 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,820,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

