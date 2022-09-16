Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.