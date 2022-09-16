Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut by Analyst

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.