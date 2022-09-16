Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Raised by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.08.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

