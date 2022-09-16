Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $6.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.57.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $379.03 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day moving average is $463.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

