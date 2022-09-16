Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $6.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $379.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

