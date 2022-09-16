QANplatform (QANX) 1-Day Volume Hits $242,157.00

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and approximately $242,157.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QANplatform has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QANplatform launched on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,313,372 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

