QUAI DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,377.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $141,120.85 and approximately $83,377.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 166.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,561.73 or 0.33443514 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00844165 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
