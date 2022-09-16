QUAI DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,377.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $141,120.85 and approximately $83,377.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 166.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,561.73 or 0.33443514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00844165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.