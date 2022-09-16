Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.17.

PWR opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

