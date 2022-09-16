Quantfury Token (QTF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.50 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $120.50 million and approximately $114,640.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be bought for about $12.05 or 0.00060394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

