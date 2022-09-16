Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $19,040.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00171226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00283392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00755379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00604527 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00263459 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,580,739 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

