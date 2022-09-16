Quark Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $561,863.08 and $21,852.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,609,561 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

