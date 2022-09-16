QuarkChain Market Cap Hits $87.30 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and approximately $74.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 576.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

