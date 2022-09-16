Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on QBR.B. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Quebecor Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE QBR.B opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.86. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

