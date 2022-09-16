QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 11% Lower This Week

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $57.21 or 0.00290057 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and $2.43 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickSwap is quickswap.exchange/#/swap. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

