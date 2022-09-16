Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Prondzynski Heino Von Acquires 100,000 Shares

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,058.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of Quotient stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Quotient Stock Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

