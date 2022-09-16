Radio Caca Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004967 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000419 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

