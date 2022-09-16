Rai Reflex Index (RAI) One Day Volume Hits $552,574.00

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $552,574.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00014410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 273.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,782,717 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.