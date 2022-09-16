Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Reaches $0.0547 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $30,561.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00091545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00082149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007916 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.