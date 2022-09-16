RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $33.84 million and $9,184.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 199.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,718.61 or 0.39122311 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.