Rapids Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

