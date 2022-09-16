RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 6.4% Higher

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 2,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

The firm has a market cap of $786.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.45.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

