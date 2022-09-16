Raymond E. Cabillot Purchases 5,000 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

AIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air T in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

