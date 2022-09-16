Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.78

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 5463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Rayonier Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 98,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

